ShotSpotter (SSTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect ShotSpotter to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. ShotSpotter has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.03 million. ShotSpotter had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%. On average, analysts expect ShotSpotter to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

NASDAQ SSTI traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $27.88. The company had a trading volume of 18,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,741. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average is $30.28. ShotSpotter has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $51.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on SSTI. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on ShotSpotter from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ShotSpotter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

In other ShotSpotter news, Director Randall Hawks bought 6,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.82 per share, with a total value of $199,644.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 847 shares of company stock valued at $23,068. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the 2nd quarter worth $604,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the 2nd quarter worth $408,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

About ShotSpotter (Get Rating)

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.