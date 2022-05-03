Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Short Interest Up 24.8% in April

Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the March 31st total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 277.0 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSSAF. Societe Generale raised shares of Shurgard Self Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Shurgard Self Storage from €46.00 ($48.42) to €50.00 ($52.63) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Shurgard Self Storage alerts:

SSSAF opened at $62.26 on Tuesday. Shurgard Self Storage has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $62.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.97.

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shurgard Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shurgard Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.