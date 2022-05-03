Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.65-$3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $835-$850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $842.26 million.

NYSE SSTK opened at $77.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.25. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $73.41 and a 1 year high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.01 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 40.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.75.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 12,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $1,098,466.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $138,230.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,471 shares of company stock valued at $16,987,062 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth $451,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 115.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Shutterstock by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

