Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.65-$3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $835-$850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $842.26 million.

SSTK opened at $77.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.25. Shutterstock has a one year low of $73.41 and a one year high of $128.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.13.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $199.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.75.

In other Shutterstock news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,557 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $138,230.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 14,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $1,237,148.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,901,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,562,774.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,471 shares of company stock worth $16,987,062. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Shutterstock by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 22,519 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Shutterstock by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 24,235 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Shutterstock by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Shutterstock by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

