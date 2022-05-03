Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the March 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 491,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SIEGY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €141.00 ($148.42) to €129.00 ($135.79) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €22.60 ($23.79) to €22.00 ($23.16) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €150.00 ($157.89) to €175.00 ($184.21) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €185.00 ($194.74) to €175.00 ($184.21) in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $60.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.52. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $89.66. The company has a market cap of $103.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.6665 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.68%.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.