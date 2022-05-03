Sight Sciences (SGHT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Sight Sciences to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Sight Sciences has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect Sight Sciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SGHT opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. Sight Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 20.51, a quick ratio of 20.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $868,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $566,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 35,136.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sight Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

Sight Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology, for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

