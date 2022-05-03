Sight Sciences (SGHT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Sight Sciences to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Sight Sciences has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect Sight Sciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ SGHT opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. Sight Sciences has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 20.51, a quick ratio of 20.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sight Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.
Sight Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology, for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sight Sciences (SGHT)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.