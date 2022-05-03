Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $381.08.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBNY shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $248.63 on Tuesday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $223.96 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.68.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.32. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 28.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

