Similarweb (SMWB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Similarweb has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $40.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.74 million. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 178.53% and a negative net margin of 50.10%. On average, analysts expect Similarweb to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SMWB opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. Similarweb has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.25.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMWB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Similarweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised shares of Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Similarweb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMWB. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 2,440.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

