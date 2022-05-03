Similarweb (SMWB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Similarweb has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $40.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.74 million. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 178.53% and a negative net margin of 50.10%. On average, analysts expect Similarweb to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE SMWB opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. Similarweb has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.25.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMWB. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 4th quarter valued at about $471,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 2,440.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Similarweb Company Profile (Get Rating)
Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Similarweb (SMWB)
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.