Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE: SSD):

4/28/2022 – Simpson Manufacturing was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products and software solutions, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. “

4/26/2022 – Simpson Manufacturing had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $136.00 to $145.00.

4/20/2022 – Simpson Manufacturing was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/13/2022 – Simpson Manufacturing was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products and software solutions, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. “

4/12/2022 – Simpson Manufacturing was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/31/2022 – Simpson Manufacturing is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SSD opened at $105.50 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.20 and a fifty-two week high of $141.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.51. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $493.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $58,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 115.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 617.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.