Singular Genomics Systems (OMIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect Singular Genomics Systems to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
OMIC opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 51.57 and a current ratio of 51.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20. Singular Genomics Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.37.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.
Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Singular Genomics Systems (OMIC)
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.