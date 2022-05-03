Singular Genomics Systems (OMIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect Singular Genomics Systems to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Singular Genomics Systems alerts:

OMIC opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 51.57 and a current ratio of 51.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20. Singular Genomics Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $33.37.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.