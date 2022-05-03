Sisecam Resources LP Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:SIRE)

Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.
SIRE opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $378.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Sisecam Resources has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $22.75.
