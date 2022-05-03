Sisecam Resources LP Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:SIRE)

Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th.

SIRE opened at $19.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97. The stock has a market cap of $378.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Sisecam Resources has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $22.75.

Get Sisecam Resources alerts:

About Sisecam Resources (Get Rating)

Sisecam Resources LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sisecam Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sisecam Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.