Sixt (SIX2) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Sixt (ETR: SIX2):

4/29/2022 – Sixt was given a new €170.00 ($178.95) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/28/2022 – Sixt was given a new €176.00 ($185.26) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/19/2022 – Sixt was given a new €170.00 ($178.95) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/13/2022 – Sixt was given a new €170.00 ($178.95) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/12/2022 – Sixt was given a new €160.00 ($168.42) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/11/2022 – Sixt was given a new €187.00 ($196.84) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

4/6/2022 – Sixt was given a new €119.00 ($125.26) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

4/5/2022 – Sixt was given a new €170.00 ($178.95) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/5/2022 – Sixt was given a new €195.00 ($205.26) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/5/2022 – Sixt was given a new €148.70 ($156.53) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

4/5/2022 – Sixt was given a new €162.00 ($170.53) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

4/1/2022 – Sixt was given a new €183.00 ($192.63) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/30/2022 – Sixt was given a new €195.00 ($205.26) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/7/2022 – Sixt was given a new €170.00 ($178.95) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

SIX2 opened at €120.40 ($126.74) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.26. Sixt SE has a twelve month low of €103.70 ($109.16) and a twelve month high of €170.30 ($179.26). The company has a fifty day moving average of €129.02 and a 200-day moving average of €143.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 18.05.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

