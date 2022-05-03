Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SVKEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to SEK 99 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from SEK 110 to SEK 90 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a SEK 134 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from SEK 111 to SEK 105 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Get Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of SVKEF opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $16.05.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain finance, and business services; and investor services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.