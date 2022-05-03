Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skillsoft Corp. delivers digital learning, training and talent solutions. The company democratizes learning through an intelligent learning experience and a customized, learner-centric approach to skills development with resources for Leadership Development, Business Skills, Technology and Developer, Digital Transformation and Compliance. Skillsoft Corp., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp II, is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Skillsoft from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Skillsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

NASDAQ:SKIL opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.41. Skillsoft has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $176.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.26 million. Research analysts expect that Skillsoft will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Skillsoft in the second quarter valued at $247,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Skillsoft by 19,477.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 867,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 863,031 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Skillsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Skillsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,194,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

