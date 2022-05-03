Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.61 Million

Equities research analysts expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) to announce sales of $94.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Skillz’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.50 million and the lowest is $90.84 million. Skillz posted sales of $83.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year sales of $400.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $399.97 million to $400.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $467.12 million, with estimates ranging from $456.55 million to $480.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 37.99% and a negative net margin of 47.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SKLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.45.

In other Skillz news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer acquired 101,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $248,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 220,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Skillz by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Skillz by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKLZ opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $917.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80. Skillz has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $24.88.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

