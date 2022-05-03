SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.81.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CWYUF. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$35.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWYUF traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.31. 1,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $22.86 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.11.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

