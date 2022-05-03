SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,310,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 6,640,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.
SmartRent stock traded down 0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,636. SmartRent has a 12 month low of 4.51 and a 12 month high of 15.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 5.70.
Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on SmartRent in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.
SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.
