Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smartsheet Inc. provides software solutions. It offers mobile applications, pre-built templates and integrations with cloud applications such as Box, Dropbox, Salesforce, Google Drive and Zapier. Smartsheet Inc is based in Washington, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $49.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.50. Smartsheet has a one year low of $41.65 and a one year high of $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -36.65 and a beta of 1.57.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $136,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $107,020.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,664 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,281 in the last quarter. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 503.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 58,833 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

