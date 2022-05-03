Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,728

Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,786 ($59.79) to GBX 4,728 ($59.06) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.96% from the stock’s previous close.

SKG has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($62.46) target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($52.47) target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smurfit Kappa Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,421.33 ($55.23).

LON SKG opened at GBX 3,427 ($42.81) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £8.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65. Smurfit Kappa Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,771 ($34.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,334 ($54.14). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,334.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,724.96.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

