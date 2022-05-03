Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) to report $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Snap-on’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the highest is $1.12 billion. Snap-on posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap-on will report full year sales of $4.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Snap-on.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.34. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $214.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 973.2% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,729 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

