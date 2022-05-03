SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$41.38.

SNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

Shares of SNC traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$28.20. 201,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,969. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.20. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of C$24.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.45.

SNC-Lavalin Group ( TSE:SNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0500001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian L. Edwards sold 4,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total value of C$130,683.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$114,405.52. Also, Senior Officer Alan James Cullens sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.43, for a total transaction of C$48,135.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$156,516.49.

About SNC-Lavalin Group (Get Rating)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.