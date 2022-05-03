SoFi Technologies (SOFI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect SoFi Technologies to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.47 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.85) EPS. On average, analysts expect SoFi Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $6.33 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 22.93 and a quick ratio of 22.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average of $13.55.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 97,640 shares of company stock worth $871,799. 35.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SOFI. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

About SoFi Technologies (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

