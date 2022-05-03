SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Stock analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SEDG. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $420.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.26.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $255.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $301.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.58. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $551.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total transaction of $3,015,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 199,867 shares in the company, valued at $60,277,888.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,214 shares of company stock valued at $14,649,566 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 67.0% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 343,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,227,000 after buying an additional 138,005 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $6,520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.