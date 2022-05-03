SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Raised to $390.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $347.00 to $390.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SEDG. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $320.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.96.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $255.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $301.64 and its 200-day moving average is $295.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.26. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $389.71. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.16, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $551.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total transaction of $2,104,744.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,214 shares of company stock worth $14,649,566. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 67.0% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 343,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,227,000 after purchasing an additional 138,005 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 40.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

