Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (SEYMF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS: SEYMF) in the last few weeks:

4/26/2022 – Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/20/2022 – Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €21.00 ($22.11) to €25.50 ($26.84). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

4/13/2022 – Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/7/2022 – Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

SEYMF stock opened at $22.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day moving average is $18.15. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $27.40.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.