Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.65.

Solid Biosciences stock opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $5.19. The company has a market cap of $62.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Solid Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.71% and a negative net margin of 660.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $33,554.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 53,632 shares of company stock worth $59,004 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLDB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 129.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 265.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 18,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

