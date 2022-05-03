Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Short Interest Update

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 639,500 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 786,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,395.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SVYSF opened at $101.70 on Tuesday. Solvay has a 52-week low of $96.87 and a 52-week high of $135.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.67.
Solvay Company Profile (Get Rating)
