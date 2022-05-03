Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,500 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the March 31st total of 333,400 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of NYSE SONX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,658. Sonendo has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $12.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.75.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). Equities analysts forecast that Sonendo will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SONX. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,796,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at about $958,000. Finally, General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,822,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SONX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sonendo from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.15.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

