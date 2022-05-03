Sonendo (SONX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Sonendo to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Sonendo has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). On average, analysts expect Sonendo to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SONX opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94. Sonendo has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $12.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,043,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SONX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sonendo from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.15.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

