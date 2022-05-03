Sony Group (SONY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Sony Group to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.51. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $26.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 billion. On average, analysts expect Sony Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SONY opened at $86.10 on Tuesday. Sony Group has a 1 year low of $84.01 and a 1 year high of $133.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.99. The stock has a market cap of $104.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SONY. Zacks Investment Research cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth about $475,000.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

