SOPHiA GENETICS (SOPH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. SOPHiA GENETICS has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 182.14% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The company had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 million. On average, analysts expect SOPHiA GENETICS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SOPH opened at $6.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average is $11.80. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 52-week low of $5.98 and a 52-week high of $19.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the third quarter valued at about $1,792,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

