Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 3rd, 2022

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPSAF opened at $188.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $196.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.62. Sopra Steria Group has a 12-month low of $188.00 and a 12-month high of $190.00.

Separately, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Sopra Steria Group from €224.00 ($235.79) to €228.00 ($240.00) in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Sopra Steria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sopra Steria Group SA provides consulting, digital, and software development services in France and internationally. The company operates through five segments: France, United Kingdom, Other Europe, Sopra Banking Software, and Other Solutions. It offers consulting services, including business and technology consulting services for large companies and public bodies; systems integration services that covers information system lifecycle and transformation programs; and cybersecurity services.

