South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Short Interest Update

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,600 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the March 31st total of 224,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
STSBF opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17. South Star Battery Metals has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.30.
South Star Battery Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
