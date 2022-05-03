Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Southern Copper from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.30.

Shares of SCCO opened at $61.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.16 and a 200-day moving average of $65.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southern Copper has a 52 week low of $54.92 and a 52 week high of $83.29.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 31.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $14,988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Southern Copper by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,556,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,523,000 after acquiring an additional 773,907 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Southern Copper by 1,235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 762,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,826,000 after acquiring an additional 705,704 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Southern Copper by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,928,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,011,000 after acquiring an additional 691,883 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Southern Copper by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,310,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,901,000 after acquiring an additional 675,694 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Southern Copper by 1,845.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 681,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,285,000 after acquiring an additional 646,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

