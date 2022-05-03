Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU) Director Acquires C$40,280.00 in Stock

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) Director Bruce Michael Beynon purchased 50,000 shares of Southern Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$40,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 520,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$419,163.35.

Shares of SOU stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.84. The company had a trading volume of 203,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,512. The company has a market cap of C$65.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05. Southern Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.24 and a 12 month high of C$1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$3.00 price target on Southern Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Southern Energy Corp. oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 31,000 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg and Mount Olive, and Mississippi.

