Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited (ASX:SUH) Insider Mark Stowell Acquires 21,750,000 Shares

Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited (ASX:SUH – Get Rating) insider Mark Stowell acquired 21,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$435,000.00 ($306,338.03).

Mark Stowell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Mark Stowell 3,654,914 shares of Southern Hemisphere Mining stock.

Southern Hemisphere Mining Company Profile

Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Llahuin copper-gold project located to the north of Santiago. Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

