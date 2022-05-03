Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited (ASX:SUH) Insider Mark Stowell Acquires 21,750,000 Shares

Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited (ASX:SUH – Get Rating) insider Mark Stowell acquired 21,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$435,000.00 ($306,338.03).
Mark Stowell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Mark Stowell 3,654,914 shares of Southern Hemisphere Mining stock.
Southern Hemisphere Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Institutional Support For Rockwell International Begins To Erode
- Another Buy The Dip Opportunity In Freshpet
- Inflation Wreaks Havoc On Haverty Furniture Company
- Tractor Supply Stock Should Plow Ahead
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Hemisphere Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Hemisphere Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.