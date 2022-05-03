Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Director David J. Tooley Acquires 4,500 Shares

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) Director David J. Tooley bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.38 per share, with a total value of $190,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Southern Missouri Bancorp stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.35. 358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $61.93.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.22). Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 16.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 883 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.