Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Short Interest Down 19.0% in April

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the March 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 523,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWX. Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 33.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,624,000 after acquiring an additional 47,675 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 43.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.9% in the third quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWX opened at $87.13 on Tuesday. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $90.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.11.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.59%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

