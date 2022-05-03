Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.60.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWN. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.
NYSE SWN opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $8.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.19.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.
