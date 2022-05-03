S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. S&P Global updated its FY22 guidance to $13.00-13.25 EPS.

NYSE SPGI traded down $8.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $359.11. The company had a trading volume of 28,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,070. The company has a market capitalization of $86.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $395.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.91. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $360.27 and a twelve month high of $484.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on S&P Global from $454.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.14.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

