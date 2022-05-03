S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.00-13.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.18.

SPGI opened at $367.32 on Tuesday. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $360.27 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $395.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $480.14.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 756,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,231,000 after buying an additional 41,117 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,499,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 353.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

