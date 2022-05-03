Spark Networks (LOV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $51.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.98 million. Spark Networks had a negative return on equity of 69.43% and a negative net margin of 31.42%.

NYSE:LOV remained flat at $$2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 35,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Spark Networks has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $7.48.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Spark Networks in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

