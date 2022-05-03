Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Up 25.4% in April

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the March 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Spark New Zealand stock opened at $15.80 on Tuesday. Spark New Zealand has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.66.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.0632 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spark New Zealand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

