Spectris (LON:SXS) PT Lowered to GBX 3,650

Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,980 ($49.72) to GBX 3,650 ($45.60) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.97) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,380 ($54.72) to GBX 3,835 ($47.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,527 ($44.06).

Shares of SXS stock opened at GBX 2,958 ($36.95) on Tuesday. Spectris has a 12-month low of GBX 2,371 ($29.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,167 ($52.05). The company has a market capitalization of £3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 9.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,661.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,262.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.

In other news, insider Derek Harding bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,545 ($31.79) per share, for a total transaction of £101,800 ($127,170.52). Also, insider Kjersti Wiklund purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,495 ($31.17) per share, with a total value of £37,425 ($46,752.03). Insiders purchased 5,504 shares of company stock worth $13,936,092 in the last 90 days.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

