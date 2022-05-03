Spectris (LON:SXS) PT Lowered to GBX 3,650

Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 3,980 ($49.72) to GBX 3,650 ($45.60) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.39% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.97) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,380 ($54.72) to GBX 3,835 ($47.91) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,527 ($44.06).
Shares of SXS stock opened at GBX 2,958 ($36.95) on Tuesday. Spectris has a 12-month low of GBX 2,371 ($29.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,167 ($52.05). The company has a market capitalization of £3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 9.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,661.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,262.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.
Spectris Company Profile (Get Rating)
Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing In Innovation, Robotics, AI and Healthcare
- GitLab Stock is Trying to Put in a Bottom Here
- It’s Time to Book an Appointment for Teladoc Stock
- Saia Growth Accelerates But It May Not Matter
- onsemi Is A Deep-Value In The Chip Sector
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.