Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.29.
SPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st.
SPB opened at $83.32 on Tuesday. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.57.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 472,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Spectrum Brands (Get Rating)
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.
