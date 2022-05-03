Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.29.

SPB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $116.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

SPB opened at $83.32 on Tuesday. Spectrum Brands has a fifty-two week low of $75.66 and a fifty-two week high of $107.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.57.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $757.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 472,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

