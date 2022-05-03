Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Short Interest Update

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the March 31st total of 10,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SAVE opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.41. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s revenue was up 98.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAVE. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners lowered Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,775,000. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,293,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,364,000 after purchasing an additional 953,581 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 435.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,152,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,890,000 after acquiring an additional 937,266 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,230,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,890,000 after acquiring an additional 935,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,345,000. 62.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

