Spirit Airlines (SAVE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.54) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.25. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.61) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Spirit Airlines to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

NYSE SAVE remained flat at $$21.40 during trading hours on Tuesday. 35,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,686,974. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $37.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the period. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.36.

About Spirit Airlines (Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.