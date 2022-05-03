Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) CEO Vincent D. Kelly Acquires 5,000 Shares

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) CEO Vincent D. Kelly acquired 5,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 266,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Spok stock opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.14. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $11.94.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 19.36%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This is a boost from Spok’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.96%. Spok’s payout ratio is -89.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spok in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spok by 143.7% in the 4th quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 325,735 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 192,090 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Spok by 4.9% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,513,522 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,468,000 after purchasing an additional 71,230 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Spok by 1,161.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 150,401 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spok by 22.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 18,770 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Spok by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 718,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 392,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

