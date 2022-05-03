Sprott (SII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 6th.

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$43.63 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE SII traded up C$0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$57.26. 9,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 34.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$60.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$55.13. Sprott has a 1-year low of C$41.72 and a 1-year high of C$71.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Sprott’s payout ratio is 61.43%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SII. TD Securities downgraded shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$64.00 to C$61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

