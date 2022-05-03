Sprott (SII) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 6th.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter.

NYSE SII traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,389. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.75. Sprott has a twelve month low of $32.57 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is 76.92%.

SII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sprott in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sprott by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sprott in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott by 9.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sprott by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

